A touch of Manhattan in Donegal
Innovative new restaurant opens in Donegal town
Donegal town which was recently awarded the top accolade of National Foodie Town 2019 recently in Kilkenny has recently enhanced its reputation with the opening of yet another top-class restaurant.
Located on the town's Main Street, the Manhattan Restaurant brings a new twist to classical cuisine with Chef Jonathan Reeves own personal imprint.
The restaurant is vibrant, uplifting and carries a great range of innovative cocktails and is a great venue for that casual get together or even more formal occasion.
