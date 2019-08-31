News
GAA pitch flooded in Glenties after overnight rain
Major flood damage at home of Naomh Conaill GAA club
Residents in Glenties woke this morning to find flooding in several areas around the town.
Davy Brennan Memorial Park, home of Naomh Conaill GAA club, is badly flooded and the pitch cannot be seen under a heavy blanket of water.
Other areas of the picturesque town have also been affected by flooding.
In Gaoth Dobhair a landslide occurred in Mín a’ Loch due to heavy rain. The area has been affected by landslides before.
