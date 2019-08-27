Touched by a Rose - Chloe's journey from Donegal to Tralee

Ever since the Donegal Rose of Tralee, Chloe Kennedy, was chosen to represent her county in the Central Hotel her life has been a whirlwind, with public appearances, meet and greets, and getting to know the people of the area, and indeed the organisers of the event.

An inspirational young woman, Chloe took on the challenge of a serious illness with a positive attitude and tonight we will see her on stage in the Dome in Tralee, in front of a nationwide audience.

We have followed her footsteps for the last few months and in our eyes, this Donegal town woman is a winner no matter what the outcome is from the Dome this evening.

From the Donegal Democrat we wish Chloe every success tonight and in the future - gach rath agus bláth ort anocht a Chloe - uainne uilig sa Donegal Democrat agus iad seo a mbaineann linn.

Special thanks to India Kennedy for all her assistance at the Dome.