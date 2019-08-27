PIC SPECIAL: Letterkenny Folk Festival weekend a wonderful success

The idea of staging the Letterkenny Folk Festival on an annual basis is sure to be given strong consideration, such was the success of the weekend celebrations in the town.

The weather was kind and the crowds came out for the festival which was organised to mark the 50th anniversary of the first ever folk festival held in 1969.

The weekend event was officially opened on Thursday evening at An Grianan Theatre where Charlie McGettigan was special guest.

Those involved in organising the festival were remembered, and some brilliant festival stories recalled during a wonderful evening's entertainment.

Then followed three days of festival fun, with music and entertainment on the street during the day and each evening, a soap-box derby which drew huge crowds to the Port Road on Sunday before a family fun day at O'Donnell Park.

See our gallery of pics from Brian McDaid and Geraldine Diver