The Donegal Rose meets up with her family and friends this evening

This evening, Chloe Kennedy, one of the most popular participants in the Rose of Tralee, managed to get to spend some time with her Donegal friends and family. She met up with both the Kennedy family and the McCauley family during Roseweek.

Her parents, sisters and many others traveled to the kingdom to support their Donegal Rose.

Chloe made many new friends and managed to meet up with some other friends from home, including the Kilian Band who had the honour of leading up the Rose Parade this year.



