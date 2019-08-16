Donegal man awarded at wonderful night of music and song in Loughanure

A man whose love of traditional music and song has inspired a generation of singers and musicians was awarded Corn Teach Uí Dhónaill, this week, at an exceptionally well-attended event which took place at Teach Niall Uí Dhónaill, in Loch an Iúir.

Singers and musicians travelled from across the parishes to see Neilí Phadaí Boyle get the recognition he deserves on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the event said: "We at Teach Niall Uí Dhónaill were delighted to make this presentation, and would like to thank all of his friends who attended this special occasion."

Those at the event recognised the immense contribution that Neilí has made to Irish traditional music and the help and encouragement he gave, so generously, to musicians of all ages, over the years.