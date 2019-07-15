PIC SPECIAL: Twin Towns come alive to the sound of music and dance

There was music, song and dance on the streets of Ballybofey and Stranorlar on Saturday morning - and it might just be the start of things to come!

The launch took place on Saturday of a new project led by Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce - Street Speakers and On Street Piano.

The chamber was recently awarded funding of €10,000 to put speakers on the streets of the towns.

The funding came from the Community Enhancement Programme administered by Donegal Local Community Development Committee on behalf of The Department and Rural and Community Development.

The chamber plans to use the speakers for special events in the Twin Towns, and to add to the street atmosphere and make announcements during community events.

The chamber also plan to put a street piano outside The Balor Arts Centre during the summer months and they are inviting members of the public to come along and play.

The piano made its first appearance on Saturday and as you can see from Thomas Gallagher’s selection of pics, members of the public weren’t one bit shy when it came to getting involved.

And to round off the day, a Flash Mob was organised with loads of people - young and old - taking part.