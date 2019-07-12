End of an era at Scoil Chróine NS in Dungloe

The children and staff at Scoil Chróine National School in Dungloe said a fond farewell to their principal and vice principal who retired at the end of the school term.

It was a day of much emotion as presentations were made and tributes paid to Michael O'Donnell (principal) and Joan Monaghan (vice principal).

Michael has been principal for nine years, but was part of the staff at Scoil Chróine for all of 38 years.

Vice-principal Joan retires after 37 years service at Scoil Chróine.

Their departure marks the end of an era at the popular Dungloe school and it was only fitting that they were afforded such a wonderful send-off on their final day.

Both Michael and Joan were joined on the day by their families and some of their friends while some former members of staff were also in attendance.

They included former school principal Jimmy Brennan.

Michael said his final day at Scoil Chróine was very special and while he is looking forward to his retirement, he said he will always hold fond memories of his time at the school.

“We have a wonderful staff and very special children,” he said.

“It’s a big staff - there are 18 teachers and 14 SNAs. It’s the biggest primary school in west Donegal.”

The school also has two autism units and a severe and profound learning disability class on site.

“Scoil Chróine has played its part in the development of so many children in the Rosses over the years and that’s something we are proud of,” Michael added.

He will will be replaced as principal by Míchael Ó Fearraigh.

A new vice-principal will be confirmed when the children return for the new school term in September.