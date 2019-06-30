Donegal people enjoying London Vintage Day today

Thousands of people attended another superb London Vintage Charity Day held on the Tir Conaill Gaels football grounds in Greenford.

From early morning in beautiful weather they came in their droves to the event which is now firmly established as one of the biggest events in the Irish/UK calendar.

Donegal was well represented at the event and 29 years after that famous save in Genoa, Donegal's Packie Bonner was in huge demand. Packie, there to promote the Donegal Connect event to be held later this year, was in big demand and the Rosses' man was in great form, happy to pose for photos and selfies and keen to show his support for Donegal.

Many people are involved in this great event, but fair to say that the effort put in by Brendan and Maureen Vaughan from Donegal has to be acknowledged. Brendan 'Tiny' Vaughan has spent most of the day broadcasting live on Facebook from the event and he, Maureen and all involved deserve great credit.

Here are some photos from today featuring Donegal people attending.