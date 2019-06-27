Iconic rally cars emblazoned with touching tributes to Manus Kelly

Two rally cars have been emblazoned with a touching tribute to the late Manus Kelly.

The county councillor and three-time Donegal Rally winner died while competing in the event on Sunday.

His funeral takes place today.

Friends of the late rally hero organised the touching tribute using two of his most iconic cars, the Subaru Impreza S12B that he drove in his three Donegal International rally victories, and a Mark 2 Escort.

Paddy McLaughlin, who runs Donegal company Signz, and Declan Boyle of Boyle Motorsport, undertook the task of putting the tributes on the two cars.

The Subaru was donated by Ian and James Barrett and Tom Flaherty donated the Mark 2 Escort.

The two cars were on display outside the family home as hundreds of people queued to attend the wake.

“It is just too hard to get our heads around,” Mr McLaughlin said.

“Over the last few years we have been privileged to have worked with Manus and whether it was through his businesses, rallying or election campaign he was a consummate professional and a true gentleman.

“As a business owner myself he was someone I looked up to, he was always there for any advice or concerns. On a personal level, I feel honoured to have known him and to have considered him not just as a work colleague but a good friend.''