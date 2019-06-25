Ongoing vandalism on busy Donegal road could pose risk to drivers

Ongoing vandalism at the roadworks on the N56 over the past number of nights could pose a risk to road users, gardaí have warned.

The stretch of road concerned is the Dungloe to Loughanure road.

Traffic cones have been thrown across the road, roadwork signs have been broken and thrown around and rubbish discarded at the stretch of road where works are taking place.

"These acts of vandalism pose a risk to all road users, in that area, and could cause a serious collision," a garda spokesperson said.

Any information on this matter should be given to the gardaí at Milford Garda Station on 074-91 53060. You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.