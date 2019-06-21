Donegal fans queue to meet international rally star Ken Block

Donegal rally fans queued to meet international superstar Ken Block ahead of the first stage of the Donegal International Rally today.

Block and his Hoonigan Racing Team have made the trip from the USA to compete in the Joule Donegal International Rally.

He met fans at Hegarty’s Ford showroom in Letterkenny on Thursday where he signed autographs and posed for photographs.

Block has a massive online presence with approximately 13 million followers – and one of his recent YouTube videos has been viewed over 100 million times.

Donegal is one of only seven rallies across the globe that he is bringing his special Escort Cosworth to.

Pictures by Geraldine Diver

READ MORE: An Garda Síochána in Donegal outline road closures and alternative routes for the Donegal rally