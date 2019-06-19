The Scotsman pub re-opens in Donegal town under new management

A well known Donegal town pub has re-opened under new management.

The Scotsman on Bridge Street has been bought by Joe Breslin and John McGroary. Both from Frosses, they have between them many years’ experience in the hospitality business at home and in London.

John and Joe have already given the Scotsman a fresher, more modern look while their own personalities help generate a warm and convivial atmosphere.

They will cater for everyone from people looking for a great night out to those who want to pop in for coffee and light lunch.

Indeed, the new owners take great pride in serving excellent coffee roasted here in Ireland. And they plan to host charity coffee mornings each month.

Weekend nights will see live music or DJs. And the popular Bluestacks Jam Club makes a welcome return to Donegal town with a Wednesday night slot in the Scotsman.

Joe and John also plan to cater for an often overlooked group of people – those who like themselves work in the hospitality sector.

“We know ourselves what that is like,” said John. “You need down time. We will have nights with offers for staff from hotels, bar, cafes, etc.”

As well as the usual drinks, there is a cocktail menu, quality wine list and a range of craft beers.

The official launch of the Scotsman takes place this weekend.

Customers can look forward to a great line-up of entertainment culminating with the Ulster Final on Sunday.

The message from Joe and John is: “Come and see us, tell us what you want from your local pub. This will be a local bar for the local community.”