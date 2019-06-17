St Bernadette's Special School held their inaugural senior prom in Donegal

St Bernadette's Special School, Letterkenny held their inaugural Senior Prom on Saturday, June 8 at The Station House Hotel.

There was much excitement in school over the last few weeks as senior students organised their outfits and invited their guests.

The newly formed Student Council had told their liaison teacher, Mrs Karen McAleese, of their wish to have a prom just like their mainstream siblings and friends, and Mrs McAleese was happy to help.

She told The Donegal Democrat how she has fought for years to enable young people with Additional Educational Needs access to every educational and social experience that their average counterparts are offered: "Yes these young people have Special Needs, but they also have every want and need that any typical teenager has."

And, what an experience they had.

Stevie Toye, well known local photographer was there to greet the students and guests. His portraits are an amazing momento of a wonderful night.

The chefs at the Station House cooked up a sumptuous three-course menu to suit all tastes, and the service was professional and discreet.

Local DJ Tony, manned the decks while everyone took to the floor and danced off the dessert.

Many local businesses donated vouchers and gifts for the raffle which was held to raise funds to decorate and furnish a new senior common room - another first for St Bernadette's.

Emma Gildea and Gordon Wilson were voted King and Queen of the prom. They wore their sashes with pride and received a beautiful framed certificate that they will treasure.

A great night was had by all, and the prom was certainly an occasion fit for royalty. All students, parents, guests and teachers looked stunning.