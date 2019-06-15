Successful 5k around the hills and vales of Drumholm for St Eunan's NS Laghey

The small village of Laghey has always been one of the most proactive rural communities in the south of the county constantly organising events after events.

Last weekend the parents association along with the teachers in St. Eunan's NS got together organising yet another successful 5k around the hills and vales of Drumholm.

Despite the weather earlier in the week there was a great turnout on the evening with over 100 contestants registering for the run.

Very much a fun run, the event serves as a fundraiser for St. Eunan's NS with a focus on enhanced facilities for the pupils in terms of sports facilities and general play areas and sensory gardens.

Indeed it is a school I know well. My late mother in her wisdom dispatched me off to the “university” of Laghey where my uncle Bernard Egan was the headmaster.

I was joined by my late cousin Donal - the thinking being that we were getting too much distraction in the town and maybe there was a school of thought that we would get preferential tuition.

One way or another I will have to confess that we both enjoyed our spell in Laghey where maybe our footballing skills improved.

The school is now very much a part of a growing community with the village practically becoming a suburb of Donegal town. It has very much retained its own identity. In other words never ask a Laghey person “are you from Ballintra?” or vice versa - you just might get the short shift.

Indeed both villages are famous for their hospitality and especially their home baking and fresh sandwiches.

A visit to Laghey means hot scones and clotted cream, the freshest of egg and onion sandwiches and all sorts of crumbles and fruit tarts - all produced by the local communities.

Usually there is a surplus and years ago these would have been sent to the local hospital. Regrettably regulation forbids this now - I'm sure the patients would relish the treat as much as I do.

Sinead McGowan of the Parent's Committee said: “I suppose we have a great history here in the school of fundraising for those things that make the school that more pleasant for both the pupils and the teachers.

“We have focused quite a bit on sports and recreational facilities which leads to a balanced education in preparation for their entry into second level.

“These events also provide the great opportunity of getting all the families together on a social level.”