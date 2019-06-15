Hundreds take on the Bluestack Challenge in beautiful Donegal . . .

The Donegal welcome was out in full force at the break of dawn on Saturday morning last as hundreds of walkers started to arrive at the Bluestack Centre.

The volunteers had been there from the earlier hours preparing home-baked scones and copious amounts of tea and coffee.

Indeed the famous Drimarone midges were making their presence felt in a big way eating the heads of the whole lot of us early arrivals. The committee had overlooked nothing and plenty of insect repellent was on hand.

The event has continued to grow year after year and this year was no exception with 250 walkers from practically every corner of Ireland arriving up in to the heart of the beautiful Blue Stack mountains.

Early arrivals included the event's main sponsors Seamus Quinn and his family along with Craig and Katie Loughman from the Gateway Lodge and Blas.

Seamus has now invested heavily in his native town of Donegal and to date is very happy with the outcome. A regular walker, he was one of the first to finish ensuring that he could catch the Donegal match in the nearby O'Neill's pub.

The Bluestack Challenge and Foundation was the brainchild of Patrick Mc Brearty and was set up in 2002 with its core aim to enhance the lives of people with additional needs.

The foundation is heavily reliant on the donations of the local community and the public who often take it upon themselves to fund raise.

Events like Saturday last ensure that worthy organisations like the Bluestack Foundation continue to blossom year on year.