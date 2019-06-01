PIC SPECIAL: Glenties Comprehensive School Awards Night

Most of our secondary schools around Donegal are finished up for their summer holidays - although next week the Junior and Leaving Certificate exams get underway so not everyone is on their hols just yet!

But a host of schools across the county have been holding their end-of-year awards presentations where they've honoured students for success and achievement during the year.

Our gallery of pics is from Glenties Comprehensive School where the students once again excelled this year. Well done to all!