An emotional weekend for Donegal people and more at Relay for Life in Letterkenny

Relay for Life which has been ongoing in Letterkenny this weekend at its base at LYIT has attracted hundreds of people to a series of events.

Relay For Life is a 24-hour community celebration which honours all those who are affected by cancer. The Irish Cancer Society hopes to bring Relay For Life to every town and city in Ireland.

At Relay For Life, whole communities come together united against cancer to Celebrate life, Remember loved ones lost to the disease, and Fight Back against cancer by raising awareness about cancer prevention as well as raising funds to support the Irish Cancer Society's mission to stop cancer.

Funds raised from Relay For Life support life-saving cancer research, as well as provide support and care for cancer patients and their families in every community in Ireland.

Pictures Clive Wasson