PIC SPECIAL: Letterkenny Heritage Group remembers Charlie 'Bovril' Collins

The Letterkenny Community Heritage Group hosted a special tribute night for the late Charlie ‘Bovril' Collins on Friday night. The event was part of their weekend Heritage celebrations in Letterkenny’s Station House Hotel.

It was a great night with members of the Collins family joined by friends and neighbours of Charlie 'Bovril' - a hugely popular man who was a proud Letterkenny man, and so well known right around the county.

A wonderful selection of photographs were on display on a night when some special memories of a special man were shared.

PICTURES: Brian McDaid