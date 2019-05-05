PICTURE SPECIAL: Another great turn-out for North West 10k

Big crowds, fast times and some wonderful fun were the order of the day in Letterkenny on Sunday as the North West 10k attracted big numbers once again.

The race was won by Eoghan McGinley (Letterkenny AC) in a time of 33 minutes with Mark McPaul (Finn Valley AC) second in 33.14 and Karl Duggan (Letterkenny AC) third in 33.22.

Maria McCambridge was back in Donegal to take part and she was first female athlete ahead of Fionuala Diver (Letterkenny AC) in second and Monica McGranaghan (Letterkenny AC) who was third.

It was another hugely successful day with big crowds out to show their support for the runners and walkers.

See our gallery of pics from photographer Brian McDaid