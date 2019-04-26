Stark Storm Hannah satellite images show it making a direct hit on Ireland

Stark satellite images of Storm Hannah show the weather event on a direct collision course with Ireland.

Pictures taken from space published on Met Éireann's website show the Atlantic storm heading directly for the west coast and Clare where a Status Red Weather warning is in place.

Winds of up to 130 kmph are set to pummel Ireland as the storm makes landfall from 7pm on Friday. The eye of the storm looks set to pass over the centre of the island.

A status red warning has been issued for Clare.

A status orange warning is in place for Cork, Kerry and Limerick from 4pm – and will be extended to Tipperary and Waterford from 10pm tonight.

The storm’s due to bring gusts of up to 130 kilometres an hour to those counties.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning will also come into effect from 11pm for Donegal and for other counties in the west and north-west and the south-east.