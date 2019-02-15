Inspired by some amazing people at superb cancer ball

Last weekend saw more than 200 guests attend the annual Cancer Ball in the Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe in what could be described as a celebration of life.

Many of those attending had indeed their own brushes with this illness which continues to bring so much pain and hardship to many but it was also an occasion to celebrate life recognising the many positive outcomes in recent years.

The Cancer Ball is now regarded as one of the social highlights of the calendar year with people from all parts of the county joining their neighbours from the Rosses.

The event is organised by Rosemary Gallagher and Nicola Glackin and even though Nicola could not be present on the evening, she had no shortage of help on the evening with Donna Joyce, Siobhan Wallace Oglesby and her husband Anthony all to the fore.

Siobhan, in a very emotional address to the packed ballroom, told her own story: “As a person who had no family history of cancer I had been diagnosed with breast cancer last year and went through all the treatment that we are now all too familiar with - chemo, needles, sickness and the mental trauma that goes with it.

ALL CLEAR

“I got the all clear but later I had read about a test which would determine the likelihood of it recurring. My results indicated that I was high risk.”

Siobhan then proceeded to remove her wig saying: “You can now see the result. I am back in chemo but am very positive about the outcome.”

She was then joined by Majella O’Donnell on stage where both of them called for a strong show of support for the nurses in their battle for better conditions,

Rosemary Gallagher said: “We are absolutely delighted for the support from everybody who donated spot prizes, all of you here tonight and the media who helped us make this a great success.

“The great news is that we have raised nearly €3,000 for Cancer Care West which has a branch in Letterkenny.”