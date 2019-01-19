GALLERY
PIC SPECIAL: Royal and Prior Raphoe prom night
A night of glitz at the Silver Tassie Hotel
When it comes to glitz, glamour and fun, there are few who do it better than our secondary school students on prom night.
And the pupils and their partners at Raphoe Royal and Prior are up there with the best of them - judging by Clive Wasson's beautiful selection of pictures from their event on Friday night.
The Sliver Tassie Hotel in Letterkenny was the venue for a hugely enjoyable night.
