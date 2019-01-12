Great effort in Mountcharles to keep coastline clean

A big thanks to the swimmers, walkers and general good eggs who turned up today (Saturday, January 12) to pick the rubbish from the coastline at Mountcharles.

There were 17 in total - not everyone who participated is in the photos. Thanks to their efforts, there are fifteen less bags of predominately plastic that is not going to get back into the sea.

Afterwards we had a lovely cuppa and some leftovers from the Christmas fare and thanks to those who brought flasks etc

Both Donegal Co Council and Clean Coast have been very supportive and we hope this initiative will be repeated every few weeks.

Anyone can see the activity of the group on the Facebook page Mountcharles Coastal pickers or you can contact Eileen on 0868443838.