The youth of today support a concert which highlights the importance of mental health

The Returning Light Concert

Matt Britton

Matt Britton

On the night regarded as the biggest party night of the year, the Saturday before Christmas, a group of young people put their time aside to promote and highlight the importance of mental health and well being in today's fast moving world. 

Returning Light, a concert organised by Ciara Martin and Daniel Breslin attracted over 200 people with musicians from all parts of the county throwing their collective weight behind this important issue.   