The youth of today support a concert which highlights the importance of mental health
The Returning Light Concert
On the night regarded as the biggest party night of the year, the Saturday before Christmas, a group of young people put their time aside to promote and highlight the importance of mental health and well being in today's fast moving world.
Returning Light, a concert organised by Ciara Martin and Daniel Breslin attracted over 200 people with musicians from all parts of the county throwing their collective weight behind this important issue.
