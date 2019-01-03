SLIDE SHOW: Harvey's Point pipes in the New Year in style

At Harvey’s Point Hotel the Donegal Democrat joined the many revellers from all parts of the county and indeed, the globe to welcome in the New Year.

Arriving early, it was a great opportunity to meet up with all the staff who had worked all the way through Christmas and the New Year, all with smiles on their faces while we all enjoyed the fruits of their labour.

It was a night of celebration especially for one young couple - Jamie Timony and Fiona Fitzpatrick who were celebrating their engagement. Future father in law Maurice Timony joked, “With a great hair stylist as a member of the family I’ll never be short of a good haircut!”

As ever Deirdre McGlone and Noel Cunningham were at the front door welcoming each and everyone personally while Gavin and Chris ensured that both the food and service was superb as usual.

As midnight struck, Auld Lang Syne echoed through the packed ballroom to be followed by the kilted Patrick Dorrian who piped in the New Year with great aplomb.

It was a night when old friendships were rekindled and many new ones made - a night of being together. Happy New Year to each and every one of our readers.

PICTURES: MATT BRITTON