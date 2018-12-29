PIC SPECIAL: Damien Mulgrew retires from the ESB

After 38 years' service, Letterkenny man Damien Mulgrew recently retired from the ESB.

To mark the occasion, a function was held in his honour in the Allingham Arms Hotel, Bundoran.

Resident now in Cliffoney for a number of years with his wife Fionnuala sons, Lorcan and Eoghan and daughter Karen, the affable store man was given a great send off by his former workmates on the night and is wished the very best for a happy retirement from all his friends in ESB.

Gallery of photographs by John McConnell.