Three great causes benefit from Creevy Pier Christmas Day Swim

Three great causes, North West Hospice, The Irish Heart Foundation and MS Ireland benefited today from the generosity of hundreds of people who turned up at 12 noon at Creevy Pier near Ballyshannon to take part in the annual Christmas Day Swim.

The organisers were delighted with the huge turnout and the remarkably generous response from the public who contributed to their bucket collection.

Always a great occasion, this year's event was tinged with sadness for the Doherty family from Coolcholly who were there in huge numbers to remember a son and brother, Dean Doherty, who sadly passed away in 2018. Dean was a regular at the swim every year and was there lastyear. Speaking to his mum and dad Francie and Frances and his family today, I know they drew huge comfort from the large numbers who were there in his memory.

Well done to everyone who turned up, the hardest part for many was getting into the water at low tide! With good weather on the day many lingered for ages afterwards exchanging Christmas greetings and catching up.

It's a very special occasion and today's event was that little bit more special as we remembered Dean and chatted the Doherty family who make Creevy their second home every summer.