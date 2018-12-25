Huge numbers go for a dip at Bundoran Christmas Day Charity Swim

With temperatures sitting around 11 to 12 degrees, charity swims across the county saw greater numbers than ever participating this year, and in Bundoran, where monies were raised for the fantastic work done for those who use Ozanam House, in the seaside town, there was an even bigger turnout than usual.

Organiser Ken Page and his helpers were delighted with the numbers who participated and came along to see their loved ones take a dip for a very good cause and with the generosity of those who contributed generously to the bucket collection.

Shane Smyth sent us some photos.