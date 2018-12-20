Ardara sparkles in the cool winter evenings

There was no shortage of festive cheer, mulled wine and the very freshest of mince pies as Santa arrived in the town Ardara - the town that is widely known as the festival town.

This year, Santa decided to give his Rudolph and his reindeers a little bit of a rest before next week using his beautiful black horse as an alternative means of transport.

During the afternoon, all the children of the town enjoyed a disco in the local heritage centre.