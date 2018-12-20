GALLERY
Ardara sparkles in the cool winter evenings
Festival town sees Santa arrive on black horse
There was no shortage of festive cheer, mulled wine and the very freshest of mince pies as Santa arrived in the town Ardara - the town that is widely known as the festival town.
This year, Santa decided to give his Rudolph and his reindeers a little bit of a rest before next week using his beautiful black horse as an alternative means of transport.
During the afternoon, all the children of the town enjoyed a disco in the local heritage centre.
