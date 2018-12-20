GALLERY
St Eunan's National School Laghey hold wonderful Christmas concert
Great attendance at Christmas concert
Huge crowds turned out for the annual Christmas concert by the pupils of St Eunan's National School in Laghey last week.
The concert was held in the parish hall.
Parents, family friends and many who had returned for their Christmas holidays enjoyed some great performances.
Refreshments were both prepared and served by the very busy parents' committee.
