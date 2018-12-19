Freezing for a reason in the Rathmullan Polar Plunge

The bitterly cold conditions did little to spoil the day as a large number of brrrrrave participants took part in the annual charity Polar Plunge in Rathmullan on Saturday morning.

It was another hugely successful event which is organised each year for Special Olympics.

Once again, fundraisers were joined by groups from a host of organisations including the Coast Guard, An Garda Síochána, the Defence Forces and members of the crew of the LE Eithne which was docked in Rathmullan last weekend.

The ship's Captain, Commander Ken Minehane has recently taken over command of the LE Eithne which is the flagship of the Naval Service.

Among those to receive a tour of the ship on Saturday were members of the Recruit Platoon Meave from A Company 28th Infantry Battalion based in Finner Camp.

They were accompanied by their Platoon Commander 2/Lt Ciara Carroll and Company Commander Commandant Brendan McGovern. The recruits and the sailors were enjoying the warmth prior to their plunge.

Lt Col Paul Kelly, Officer Commanding 28th Infantry Battalion commented that it was great to see the LE Eithne and it was a reminder of the service that all the personnel of the Defence Forces provide 24/7, 365 days a year, both at home and overseas.

Days like Saturday provided an opportunity for Lt Col Kelly and his team to work with the public and the blue light services for such a worthy cause.

Commander Minehane and Lt Col Kelly led the Defence Forces personnel in the Polar Plunge - as they got ‘freezin for a reason’ in the cold waters of Rathmullan.