Great reaction to first pantomime in 40 years at Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair

For the first time in 40 years, a pantomime is being staged in Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair this Christmas. The historic stage production has been penned by the exceptionally talented Eoghan MacGiolla Bhríghde.



The pantomime which is called ‘Balor na Súile Nimhneach’ continues on Thursday, December 20, Friday 21 and Saturday 22 at 8pm.

Huge hit

The pantomime has proved a huge hit with audiences, to date.

Tickets cost between €10 and €15.

This promises to be an ideal night and a wonderful event for all to enjoy.

Should you require any further information in relation to the events outlined above, you can go to Amharclann's official website or other social media pages.