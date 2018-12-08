PIC SPECIAL: Beauty and the Beast

You could simply run out of superlatives in trying to describe this year's performance of Beauty and the Beast by the cast from the Abbey Vocational School - it was just simply superb in every aspect.

The choreography, costume, lighting, set design and sheer talent were crafted to perfection treating the jam packed audience to an evening of entertainment that they have not witnesses in a long time.

Given the time of year, one could be excused for assuming this was a Christmas Pantomime - not so. It was a musical at its very best complemented by its own orchestra and chorus

In shows of such magnitude with a cast of well over 150 students it is extremely difficult to single out any individual performance but it would be remiss not to mention the performances of both the Beauty and the Beast, Katie Bell and Conall Smith who really excelled as did each and everyone - from the ushers, the programme sellers, the set construction team to those very much in the limelight. It was one great team effort and a credit to each and everyone in the school.

For the Principal Geraldine Diver and her team it was indeed a proud occasion.

Geraldine said: "To see over 150 students here tonight including our first and second years, it just gives us all so much pride.Their energy, enthusiasm and stamina has been unbelievable not to mention their commitment to making this a memorable show.

“Likewise with the production team who have worked tirelessly with all the students - their own enthusiasm and professionalism can only be commended.

“The staff at the AVS, the parents and the whole community have made this a true community effort and one that will remain with these students for many years to come.

Director Rachel O'Connor added, “It has been many years since I tread the boards in a school musical - that's where I got my passion. It has been a delight for me to work with such a highly talented and supportive production team. The magic of this musical has been brought to life by the imagination, the tenacity and the total commitment of the AVS students both onstage and behind the scenes.”