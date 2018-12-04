GALLERY
Some stunning pictures taken from Dunlewey this morning
Weather ignites stunning Donegal imagery
Dunlewey is one of the most beautiful areas in Donegal and this morning it certainly didn't disappoint with calm lakes that reflected the sweeping colours in the morning sky.
Road users parked at the side of the road and took pictures of the wonderful scenery.
You can send us pictures at news@donegaldemocrat.com. We would love to see them and showcase them for you.
