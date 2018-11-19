PIC SPECIAL: Packed house for Jason Black night at An Grianan

Fresh from his appearance on RTE’s Ray Darcy Show last weekend, Jason Black was back in the spotlight again on Saturday night.

This time the venue was An Grianan Theatre in Letterkenny which drew a packed house for the ‘K2 - The Stone in my shoe’ - Jason’s story of his climb of K2.

No Irish person has ever summited and survived K2, until now - and Jason’s story is fascinating and inspiring in equal measure.

The audience were able to enjoy unseen personal footage, photos and interviews in what was a hugely enjoyable show.

All the proceeds from the event will be donated to Jigsaw Donegal & Rotary Letterkenny.

Photos by Brian McDaid.