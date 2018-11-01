GALLERY OF PICS
PIC SPECIAL: Charity Ball in memory of Sammy and Tory Johnston
A special night at the Silver Tassie Hotel
Helen Johnston from Letterkenny hosted a Charity Ball in the Silver Tassie Hotel on Saturday night in memory of her husband Sammy and daughter Tory.
Helen was joined by family members, friends and well wishers for what was a highly successful night.
Photographer Brian McDaid was there to cover the event
