PICTURE SPECIAL
Emma Shaw's 40th birthday celebrations in Ardara
Gallery of pics from birthday bash
Friends and family members gathered in Doherty's Bar in Ardara last weekend for the 40th birthday celebrations of Emma Shaw.
The event was organised by Emma's husband Stephen and a great night was had by all.
Thanks to John McConnell for the photographs.
