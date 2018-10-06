GALLERY: Images from industrial fire in Convoy

Donegal Fire Service is continuing to fight a large scale industrial fire at Rooskey in Convoy which began earlier today.

The fire has been burning since earlier this afternoon. Eight fire tenders have been at the scene.

Farmers with water tankers have been assisting also while roads surrounding the fire have been closed off. People are asked to respect the closures for their own safety and to allow water through.

A thick black plume of smoke is emerging from the site and properties in the area or in the line of the plume are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Photographer Heston Kelly has sent us these images of the fire from earlier today.