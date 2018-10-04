GALLERY: 12 acts to compete as Aodh Ruadh GAA club and Ballyshannon Musical Society team up for Lip Sync

Aodh Ruadh GAA club and Ballyshannon Musical Society are teaming up to stage a Lip Sync battle in the Great Northern Hotel, Bundoran on Friday, October 12.

On the night performers will be doing their best to wow the judges and the audience with their moves as they bid to be crowned Lip Sync champions.

There will be 12 acts in total taking part with some big local personalities revealing hitherto hidden talents.

The performers will be performing pieces running the spectrum from Tina Turner to The Spice Girls, Abba, Michael Jackson and Bucks Fizz.

The acts have been working hard at rehearsals at the Sandhouse Hotel and the Breezy Centre over the past two weeks and are really coming together as can be seen from the footage on facebook of some of them going through their paces for Aodh Ruadh and Ballyshannon Musical Society.



Great Buzz locally

There is a great buzz in the locality as they event draws nearer and tickets are selling quickly.

Tickets are available in Pearse O'Neill's, McCosker's Centra, Kernan's Spar and The Great Northern Hotel and from Lisa McTernan, Audrey Davitt and Catherine McKee.

The line-up of event sponsors was completed in recent days and Aodh Ruadh and Ballyshannon Musical Society are both delighted to confirm the support of Cuttin' Crew, Bundoran, Erne Foods, Rosanno's, Erne Print, AIB - Ballyshannon, Ballyshannon Credit Union, The Marine Spa, The Sandhouse Hotel and Bank of Ireland - Ballyshannon for the Lip Sync Battle.

It's looking like it'll be a night of riotous fun and great craic in the Great Northern Hotel on Friday, October 12, so make sure you get your tickets sorted good and early.

