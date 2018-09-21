A warm welcome from the Britton family as they host their Hospice Coffee Morning in Donegal Town

In most places Thursday was Hospice Coffee Morning and one of the traditional ports of call now for the Democrat is the Britton family home in Donegal Town where a great welcome is always assured.

On Thursday the Brittons were assisted by a small army of willing helpers, friends and neighbours as they kept the kettle on the boil and provided beautiful scones and other delightful goodies for those who called in.

Here's a sample of some of the photographs Matt Britton sent us.

If you held a coffee morning, be sure to send us your photos too, email us as editorial@donegaldemocrat.com or use our facebook page to send us photos