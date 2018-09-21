GALLERY

A warm welcome from the Britton family as they host their Hospice Coffee Morning in Donegal Town

A selection of photographs from one event - send us your photos from Hospice Coffee Mornings you held

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

In most places Thursday was Hospice Coffee Morning and one of the traditional ports of call now for the Democrat is the Britton family home in Donegal Town where a great welcome is always assured.

On Thursday the Brittons were assisted by a small army of willing helpers, friends and neighbours as they kept the kettle on the boil and provided beautiful scones and other delightful goodies for those who called in.

Here's a sample of some of the photographs Matt Britton sent us.

If you held a coffee morning, be sure to send us your photos too, email us as editorial@donegaldemocrat.com or use our facebook page to send us photos