PICTURE SPECIAL: Class of '68 at St. Eunan's College meet up again

Almost 40 students from the class of 1968 at St. Eunan's College gathered in Letterkenny for a 50th anniversary reunion last weekend.

It was a weekend of nostalgia, memories and craic as former students met up again, many for the first time since leaving through the gates of the college for the final time, all those years ago

The event was organised by Joe Strain who sat his Leaving Certificate that year.

Joe, originally from Devlinmore, Carrigart, has lived in Louth for many years but still gets back to Donegal regularly.

Participants in the reunion travelled from all over Ireland to attend the weekend event which got underway on Friday night with a special gathering in Dillon's hotel.

On Saturday, there were a host of events planned including a tour of St. Eunan's College which will be followed by a special memorial Mass for departed classmates at the college.

Tours were also organised to Fanad Lighthouse and Derry's Walls before the reunion reception and dinner at Dillon's Hotel on Saturday evening.

Photographs by Brian McDaid.