PICTURE SLIDESHOW: Donegal and Fermanagh winners of Magee 1866 sponsored Donegal Marathon

Conor McBride, Kerrykeel (centre) winner of the Magee Donegal Wild Atlantic Marathon on Sunday morning, with John Gordon from Wexford in second place (right) and Clint Doherty from Raphoe in third place Picture: Thomas Gallagher

Donegal man Conor McBride from Kerrykeel was the winner of the the inaugural Magee 1866 sponsored Wild Atlantic Marathon with Jenny Elliott from Enniskilllen in her first marathon ever winning the women's race.

The Magee 1866 Donegal Wild Atlantic half and full marathon took place in Killybegs along the stunning South West coast this morning.

The one.two three finishers were as follows:

MARATHON

Men

1. Conor McBride, Kerrykeel 3:06.34; 2. John Gordon, Wexford; 3. Clint Doherty.



Women

1 Jennie Elliott Yorke 3:29.51; 2 Julie McNamee, Tir Chonaill AC; 3 Shannon Clegg.



HALF MARATHON



Men: 1 Paul Ward, Tir Chonaill AC 1:26.48; 2. Seamus Gallagher, Tir Chonaill AC; 3 Andrej Kugikis, Crusaders AC.



Women: 1 Tara Malone 1:26.40; 2 Helen McCready Rosses AC; 3 Natasha Kelly 24/7 Tri Club.

The first three ladies in the half marathon at the Magee Donegal Wild Atlantic Marathon on Sunday morning, first place Tara Malone, Enniskillen (centre), second place Helen McCready, Rosses AC (right) and Natasha Kelly, Glencolmcille and a member of 27/7 Tri Club Letterkenny Picture: Thomas Gallagher

With more than 700 contestants participating in the first ever Donegal Wild Atlantic Way marathon runners from all over Ireland and the UK deemed the event a huge success.

Contestants were welcomed back to the finish by Eunan Quinn and Noel Cunningham with many remarking that it was one of the most challenging but scenic race they have ever taking part in.,

The race started in Killybegs with the half marathon starting in Glencolmcille and is presently finishing at the Folk Village in the Glen.



Because of the current heatwave, the proceedings all started at 7am. Noel Cunningham commented, "This has been a great event, a great showcase for Donegal - it would need to be good to get me out of the bed at 5.30am on a Sunday."

About the event

The course consists of a Half Marathon (13.1 miles) and a Full Marathon (26.2 miles) and runs entirely along the Wild Atlantic Way. Runners and walkers enjoyed spectacular scenery and all finish together in Glencolmcille folk Village.

The full marathon started in the picturesque town of Killybegs, Ireland’s premier fishing port. The course follows the coast to the village of Kilcar with breathtaking scenery. The course proceeds to the village of Carrick along the coast road. 1 mile outside Carrick the course joins with the half marathon course and proceeds toward Glencolmcille via Malin More and Malin Beag.

Full Marathon

The Marathon course proceeds westwards out of Killybegs towards Fintra. Spectacular views of Fintra bay greets the runners as they continue to the coast road passing Shawly point. This first section of coast road has some challenging hills but the scenery at Muckross will make it worthwhile. After Muckross head the course arrives in Kilcar.

The course continues on the coast road to Carrick with great views of Teelin across the bay which is the gateway to Sliabh liag, some of Europe’s highest sea cliffs.

The road climbs out of Carrick passing the half marathon start. The marathon course is challenging with some of the best scenery anywhere in Ireland.

Half Marathon

The Half Marathon starts 1 mile on the Glen side of Carrick. It turns at Meenavean through wild open countryside, passing lough Auva.

A long descent into Malin More with views of the Atlantic Ocean. A stunning run up the coastline to the turning point at Silver Strand beach which is often voted as one of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

From here the course follows the Atlantic all the way to the finish at the Glencolmcille Folk Village. All finishers will enjoy refreshments and celebrations together and one of the best post race parties of any event.