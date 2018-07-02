PICTURE SPECIAL: 60th anniversary celebrations for St. Peter's Band

There was a great sense of celebration in Mountcharles on Saturday evening last as the community came together for a very special occasion - the 60th anniversary of the local band.

St Peter's Band were celebrating their 60th Anniversary and the occasion was not just about the band, but about the contribution of Ms Kathleen Carr to the band over a long number of years.

The celebration on Saturday evening saw Ms. Carr honoured for her musical contribution to the children of the area down through the years.

St. Peter's reformed band were joined by Ardaghey Pipe Band and Killaghtee Accordian Band for a recital on the street and afterwards joined with Miss Carr for refreshments in St. Peter's school. Also on display in the school were photos from the original band to the present day.

Former members of the original band, Annette Mulroe and Brid Mc Tiernan, who still play with the present St. Peter's band, were joined by two original members who traveled from New York - Brid Leonard and Josephine Meehan and others including Pat Early, Grainne McGettigan and Anne Marie Gillespie.

PHOTOS: Thomas Gallagher