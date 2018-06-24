Four Donegal fire crews fought shed blaze for more than three hours in Letterkenny

Four fire crews from Milford, Stranorlar and two from Letterkenny fought a blaze at a shed located at Upper Main Street, Letterkenny for more than three hours last night.

The road at Upper Main Street in the town was closed from 9.30pm on Saturday to 2am Sunday as crews responded to the blaze located behind a number of businesses on Upper Main Street.

A spokesperson for Donegal Fire Service confirmed this morning that the shed was destroyed. He explained that the main concern at the time was the proximity of the shed to a number of businesses on Upper Main Street. Conatainment was the key to the extensive operation by the fire fighters at the scene.

He said that the fire service took a call at 9.15pm on Saturday and crew ecountered "a well developed fire" in a shed located behind a number of business premises on Upper Main Street, among them the well known Cottage Bar.

He added: "Our concern was that it was adjacent to a number of business premises". The fire crews pumped water onto the blaze for some time and at approximately 00.50am the fire was brought under control".

The spokesperson said the incident was closed down at 2.20am and the road reopened. He confirmed that while the shed was destroyed there were no injuries suffered to crew or members of the general public.