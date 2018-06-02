GALLERY OF PICS: Coffee Morning in memory of Sammy and Tory Johnston

A Coffee Morning in memory of the late Sammy and Tory Johnston from Letterkenny was held in the Church of Ireland Hall last Saturday.

It was a wonderful event where friends, family members and local people gathered to celebrate the memory of Sammy and Tory - and give a little bit to charity as well.

All proceeds will go to the Oncology Ward, Donegal Hospice and to the Cry Unit in Tallaght Hospital.

As you can see from Brian McDaid's selection of photos, the event was very well supported. Well done to all.