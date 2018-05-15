PICTURE SPECIAL: Donegal Town Community Band crowned County Champions 2018

It was smiles all round on Sunday as Donegal Town Community Band were crowned 2018 County Champions at the first major marching band competition of the season.

The competition was held at Moville Community College. The extra practice has paid off once again for all the young members of the band, majorettes and flag bearers, the tutors, and leaders who made sure the band were so well rehearsed and prepared.

The next big competition for the Donegal Town Community Band will be at the Ulster Fleadh in Castlewellan Co. Down on Sunday 29th of July.