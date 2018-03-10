OPENING
PIC SPECIAL: Fair City star in Donegal to officially open new Kernan's Spar
Gallery of pics from day of celebration at new Letterkenny store
It was a day of celebration at Lower Main Street in Letterkenny on Friday with the official opening of the new Kernan's Spar.
Special guest at the event was Fair City star Amelia Clarke Stewart and store owner Anthony Kernan and his staff were joined by well wishers and friends throughout the day.
Photographer Brian McDaid was there to capture the occasion.
