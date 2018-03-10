OPENING

PIC SPECIAL: Fair City star in Donegal to officially open new Kernan's Spar

Gallery of pics from day of celebration at new Letterkenny store

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

It was a day of celebration at Lower Main Street in Letterkenny on Friday with the official opening of the new Kernan's Spar.

Special guest at the event was Fair City star Amelia Clarke Stewart and store owner Anthony Kernan and his staff were joined by well wishers and friends throughout the day.

Photographer Brian McDaid was there to capture the occasion.