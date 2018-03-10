PHOTO SPECIAL: The Cara 5k in Bundoran attracted a huge entry last night

Last night the Cara 5k attracted more than 600 participants. Lovely night for a run, calm, about 6 degrees.

Incredible numbers of young people running, some of them posted amazing times. Well done to all the runners and walkers, a great event.

Overall winner, male, was Martin Cox, Carmen Runners in 15.49; First female was North Leitrim AC's Niamh Carolan in 19.53 who was also best female juvenile. Matthew Duffy, Realt na Mara, in 17.26 was best male juvenile.

Here are some photos from Matt Britton, just click on the icon on the first image to see them all in a slideshow.

More images later from the 10k.