The “Rosebuds” bloom in Donegal Town

Because of the Siberian like temperatures of the last few weeks, the Rosebuds just like the snowdrops finally got their opportunity to bloom in Donegal Town this afternoon.

They came from every corner of the county - from Buncrana to Bunbeg, Letterkenny to Laghey not to compete but to celebrate and enjoy a very special “Rosebud” afternoon tea along with Amy Callaghan the Donegal Rose of Tralee.

For those who remember Paddy Crosbie and the School Around the Corner - I’m sure there aren’t too many, well that’s exactly was what it was like this afternoon.

Beautiful young ladies from the age of 4 up to 12 took to the stage and it was just a lottery as to what home secrets they might just reveal, nobody had a clue as to what they just might say next! I’m sure some parent’s nerves have finally just settled.

The afternoon was a tremendous success in the Central Hotel which was hosted by the hard working committee - Rory O’Ronnell, Elaine McInaw and Amy Callaghan.

Many of the young participants will be making their way to Tralee for the festivities in August.